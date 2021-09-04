New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examination has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate 2021 (NEET PG) admit cards will be released on September 6. The exam will be held on September 11 for admission in MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021. Students can download the admit card from the official website nbe.edu.in.



The NEET PG admit cards were earlier released for the test which was supposed to take place on August 18, however, those admit card will be considered as “null and void” for the exam which is going to take place on September 11. A total of 1,74,886 candidates have registered for the NEET PG 2021 exam.



“Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” an NBE statement added.



NBE will not issue any admit card to the candidates declared ineligible during the registration process. Further, NBE reserves the right to withdraw the examination permission of any candidate even after the issue of admit card or roll number. Meanwhile, the body will inform the candidates about the release of admit card through SMS or email alert.



Apart from the admit card students are also advised to carry a photo identity card along with them as without it students will not be allowed to the examination center.



Steps to download NEET PG admit card



Step 1: Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in



Step 2: Now students have to log in with their credentials which includes NEET PG application numbers and passwords



Step 3: Once done with this, students have to click on the given admit card link and can download the NEET PG admit cards 2021



Step 4: You can download the NEET PG 2021 admit card

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen