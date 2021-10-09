New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) scorecard today. These will be individual scorecards and candidates can check them on the official website of NBE -- nbe.edu.in. The education board had declared the results of NEET PG on September 28, 2021.



It should be noted that the ranks of the candidates have already been allotted to them at the time of result declaration, and these scorecards will only help a candidate to know the marks they scored in every section/paper. In order to download the scorecard, a candidate needs his or her login credentials like Application Number and Password.



Here is a step-by-step process through which you can download the NEET-PG scorecard.



Step 1: Visit the official page of the NBE website -- nbe.edu.in.



Step 2: On the homepage of the website candidate will find the link which says 'NEET PG Score Card 2021 now available -- click on it



Step 3: This will direct the candidate to a new page where he or she has to enter the login credentials



Step 4: NEET PG 2021 Score Card will be displayed on the candidate's screen



Step 5: Check the scorecard and download it



NOTE: Keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.



The scorecard will contain details like total marks obtained by the candidates, number of the correct responses, number of incorrect responses, rank obtained, personal details, and so on. The score will help the candidate to determine the overall merit position.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen