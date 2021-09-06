NEET PG 2021: This year a total of 1,74,886 candidates registered for the NEET PG 2021. The total number of the question has been reduced to 200 multiple choice questions

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 admit card is likely to be released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) today, September 6. The exam will be held on September 11, 2021, for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can download it from the official website--nbe.edu.in.

This year a total of 1,74,886 candidates registered for the NEET PG 2021. The exam will be conducted keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country. The candidates will be given a face mask, face shield, and hand sanitize sachets at the exam test centres. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021, however, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the exam was postponed.

How to download NEET PG 2021 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website--nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Enter login credentials such as application number and password

Step 3: Click on the NEET PG Admit Card

Step 4: Admit card will display on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Please Note: Candidates will have to paste their latest passport size photograph (35X45 mm) in the space provided on the admit card.

The official notice on NEET PG Admit Card read, “Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding the availability of the admit card on NBE website. Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email."

The notice further added that the admit cards issued earlier for the exam on April 18, 2021, will be treated as “null & void”.

NEET PG 2021: Exam Pattern

This year, the total number of the question has been reduced to 200 multiple choice questions as compared to 300 questions last year. The single correct response question in the English language is only for a total of 800 marks. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour ago due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv