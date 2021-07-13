NEET PG 2021: The government on Tuesday announced that the NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on September 11.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Newly-appointed Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday announced that the government has decided to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Post Graduation (PG) students on September 11, 2021. NEET PG exam was conducted for admission in postgraduate medical courses.

"We have decided to conduct the #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!," the health minister has tweeted.

We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021.



My best wishes to young medical aspirants! — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 13, 2021

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)-PG which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was postponed.

The development came on the day when the National Testing Agency (NTA) started the online registration process for the NEET UG exam 2021, which is scheduled to be held on September 12 across the country following Covid protocols.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG 2021) is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam. The NEET PG 2021 is prescribed as a single entrance exam for admission in several post-graduate or MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

Meanwhile, the Centre, while announcing the dates for NEET-UG 2021, said that it has increased the number of cities to conduct exams from 155 to 198 to ensure social distancing norms. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3862 centres used in 2020.

The authorities conducting the NEET-UG 2021 and NEET-PG 2021 will also distribute face masks at the exam centres to all the staff and the students. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing will also be ensured.

In addition to the common places, all furniture and fixtures, and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. The examination room/halls will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation. The NEET-UG 2021 will be offered in 11 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

