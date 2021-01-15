NEET PG 2021: The directive read that the information regarding the NEET PG exam will be made available soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The examination date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) has been announced on Thursday and it is slated to take place on April 18 across the country on a computer-based platform. The National Board of Education announced that the examination will take place at various NEET PG exam centers in India.

The directive further read that the students who are appearing for the examination need to complete their internship on or before June 30 this year and thus then only they can apply for NEET PG.

It further read that the information regarding the NEET PG exam will be made available soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

What are the eligibility criteria for NEET PG 2021?

* The candidates who are applying should have a provisional or a permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI)

* The aspirant should also have a provisional or a permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council

* It is compulsory that the NEET PG 2021 aspirants should complete their one-year internship on or before June 30, 2021.

What is the exam pattern for NEET PG 2021?

The examination mode is going to be computer-based and the duration of the examination is going to be 3 hours 30 minutes. The question type would be Multiple Choice Questions and there will be about 300 questions with four alternative responses for each.

The marking for the examination would go around +4 for every correct answer, -1 for every incorrect answer, and 0 for unanswered questions.

The examination of NEET PG takes place every year for Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine, and PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. It is mentioned in the directive that application forms will be released soon on the websites.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma