New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Owing to the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Exam 2021 has been postponed for at least 4 months. Students will be given at least one month time after the announcement of the revised date to prepare. This decision was announced after PM Modi's review meeting on Sunday.

“A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after the announcement of the exam before it is conducted," read the government's release.

Further, in the statement, PM Modi has authorised key decisions to boost the availability of medical personnel to fight the deadly virus. MBBS graduate and MBBS final-year and nursing students will be utilised for the COVID-19 duty as India reels under deep crisis due to the second wave of COVID-19. The medical personnel doing the COVID-19 duty might get the preference in the recruitment process for government hospitals and might also get financial incentives.

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday after healthcare personnel were feeling overwhelmed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Even the testing facilities are under a strain.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021, and the admit card for the same has already been released on the official website of NBE--natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Here's how the candidates will be able to download their NEET PG Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Log on to the official NBE website at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on 'NEET PG Admit Card' link

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your NEET PG Admit Card 2021 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download it and save a printout for further reference.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv