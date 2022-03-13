New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to reduce the cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after the Union Health Ministry directed the education board. The step was taken to fill up vacant postgraduate medical seats. NBE reduced the NEET PG cut-off marks by 15 per cent in all categories. In order to avoid 'seat wastage' this decision was taken. NEET PG 2021 rank.

"The move aims to prevent seat wastage. With this reduction in percentile approximately 25,000 fresh candidates can participate in the mop round of the ongoing counselling," an official said.

As per the Health Ministry officials, after witnessing that 8,000 seats still remained vacant even after two rounds of all India and two rounds of state quota counselling, the decision of reducing the cut-off by 15 per cent was taken in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC).

NEET PG 2021 Revised Cut-Off

Categories Cut off percentile (Previous) Cut off marks (Previous) Revised Cut off percentile Revised Cutoff marks General (UR, EWS) 50th 302 35th 247 SC, ST, OBC 40th 265 25th 210 UR, PwD 45th 283 30th 229

As per the NEET PG 2021 information bulletin, the candidate is purely provisional subject to eligibility criteria. According to the board, there is no change in NEET PG 2021 rank.

"After due discussion and deliberations, it has been decided by the Health Ministry in consultation with NMC to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories i.e. the qualifying percentile for a general category may be reduced to 35th percentile, for PH(Genl) to 30th percentile and for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) be reduced to 25th percentile," Executive Director Minu Bajpai, Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) B Srinivas said in a letter to NBE.

"In view of the above, you are requested to kindly declare the revised result and send the revised result data of the newly eligible candidates to the office of the undersigned at the earliest," he further added.

