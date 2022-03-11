New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round choice filling process started today (March 11) by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates get the option to register themselves for the Mop-Up round till March 14. Those candidates who haven’t registered for the Mop-Up round can do it visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

It should be noted that candidates are advised to fill their choices carefully without any mistake. Any mistake in the choice filling can prove fatal for the candidate as it may lead to a seat not desirable by the NEET UG 2021 Counselling candidate. If you have registered for the Mop-Up round and want to know how to submit and fill their choices, then here's how you can do it.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 – How to fill Choices

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'UG Medical Counselling' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to click on the registration link and log in to the candidate portal

Step 4: Now, students needs to enter their NEET UG Roll number and password to log in

Step 5: Students now need to fill the choice of subject and institution in order of preference

Step 6: Now, students need to lock the choices -- click on submit

NOTE: Take a printout of the choices if needed

Five important things candidates need to know about the Mop-Up round :

The counselling will be done for those candidates who have pre-registered themselves and the MCC will not accept new registrations.

Candidates who did not get a seat in Round 2 are eligible to apply for the Mop-Up round.

Candidates who have allotted seats in Round 2 but choose to opt for upgradation can also apply

Before beginning with the registration process, a list of vacant seats in different medical institutions will be released by MCC.

It should be noted that once the candidate has locked their choices they cannot change or modify them.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen