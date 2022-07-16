NEET MDS Results 2022: NBEMS Declares Results For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats; Here's How To Check

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 result. The results were declared for 50 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- natboard.edu.in.

"As per MCC vide letter dated 30/06/2022, candidates from all the State/Union Territory of India including Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the All India 50% quota seats from this academic year i.e. 2022 admission session onwards. So, the Board declared the result for admission to AIQ PG MDS course," NBEMS said in a statement.

The education board conducted the exam on May 2 and the results were declared on May 27, 2022.

Cut Off Scores :

As per the cut-off score given by the education board for 2022 (out of 960) for AIQ quota is 263 for the General/ EWS category, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) is 227, and it is 245 for UR-PWD candidates.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET MDS Result 2022 For 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads "Result cum scorecard for NEET- MD Results 2022-All India 50 per cent Quota Seats."

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will open in front of you

Step 4: Now, click on the "Click here for result" link

Step 5: The NEET MDS AIQ result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take the printout of the results for future use.

Students should note that the individual scorecard for NEET MDS 2022 AIQ quota seats will be made online from July 22, 2022. Students can avail of the facility to download their NEET MDS AIQ 2022 scorecards through the official website-- nbe.edu.in, once available.