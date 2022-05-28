New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Board of Examinations, NBE declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS Result 2022. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- nbe.edu.in.

The NBE conducted the NEET MDS exams on May 2, 2022. Candidates should note that the education body will release the scorecards on June 02, 2022. For now, the education board has shared the list of candidates who have secured merit in this exam.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps-wise guides.

NEET MDS Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads NEET MDS Results -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details as asked to check the results

Step 4: The NEET MDS Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references

NEET MDS Cut Off 2022 - Check here

NEET MDS Result 2022 - Direct link for Cut Off

Category Minimum Qualifying Cut-off score UR/EWS 50th percentile 263 SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 227 UR-PwD 45th percentile 245

"The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy," the official notice reads.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen