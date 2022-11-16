NEET MDS 2023 Exam Postponed; Check Revised Schedule Here

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the new exam date for the NEET MDS 2023. Earlier scheduled to be held on January 8 next year and now it will be conducted on March 1, 2023. NEET MDS (Masters of Dental Surgery) Entrance exam is conducted for admission in around 6200 MDS seats under 50 per cent All India Quota and 50 per cent State Quota. Candidates can check the schedule at-- natboard.edu.in.

“Accordingly, in supersession of the schedule for conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 as notified vide NBEMS notice dated 16.09.2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 now on 1st March 2023,” reads the official notification.

Along with the NEET MDS 2023 Exam, NBEMS has also postponed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination from December 2022 to January next year.

NEET MDS 2023: Important Dates

Old exam date: January 8, 2023

New exam date: March 1, 2023

The NEET MDS entrance exam will be held for 3 hours. The exam will be multiple choice question based with 240 questions. There will be 4 marks for the correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

The NEET MDS 2022 result was declared on May 27. The NEET MDS minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered by the instructions of the Union Health Ministry. This year, the Union Health Ministry has lowered the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS, 2022 by 25.714 percentile for each category including General, SC, ST, OBC, and UR-PWD. The NEET MDS revised cut-off score for the General category is 174, for SC, ST and OBC category is 138 and for the UR-PwD category, it is 157.