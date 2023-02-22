NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card Releasing Today At nbe.edu.in; Here’s How To Check

The National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences will release the admit card for NEET MDS 2023 today (February 22). The exam will be conducted on March 1. Once released candidates can download the admit card at– nbe.edu.in.

“Admit cards shall be made live on the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website https://nbe.edu.in on 22nd February 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination” reads the official notification.

According to the schedule, the exam will be held on March 1 and the result will be declared by March 31, 2023. The registrations were conducted from January 9 to 30, 2023. However recently, the NBE re-opened the registration window for candidates as per their requests from February 10 to 12, 2023.

The NEET MDS entrance exam will be held for 3 hours. The exam will be multiple choice question based with 240 questions. There will be 4 marks for the correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Candidates must carry the admit card of NEET MDS to the exam center along with a valid ID proof.

All MDS courses and seats available in all India 50 per cent quota seats, state quota seats, MDS Seats at private dental colleges, institutes and universities, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and for Short Service Commission in Army Dental Corps are filled through the NEET MDS Exam.

NEET MDS Exam: Important Dates

NEET MDS Admit Card– February 22, 2023

NEET MDS Exam– March 1, 2023

NEET MDS Result– March 31, 2023

NEET MDS Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the registered candidate login on the homepage.

Step 3: Now a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates have to enter the user ID and password in the login window.

Step 5: The NEET MDS admit card will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.