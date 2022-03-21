New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS 2022 registrations will reopen from today at 3 pm, March 21. The registrations will be open for 10 days ending on March 30, 2022, according to the revised schedule released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Interested candidates can apply for NEET MDS 2022 online on the official website of the Board at - nbe.edu.in.

It must be noted that NBE will conduct the NEET MDS 2022 exams on May 2, 2022. This is the new date released by the authorities after the exams were postponed. Below are all the important dates for the exams.

Important dates to remember

March 21, 2022- NEET MDS 2022 registrations

March 30, 2022- Last date to apply

April 1 to 4, 2022- Editing of applications

April 25, 2022- NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card

May 2, 2022- NEET MDS Exam Date 2022

How to apply? Step-by-step guide

Step 1- First you need to visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations =at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2- Then click on the NEET MDS tab.

Step 3- In the tab, you will find the Application Link, you are required to click on it.

Step 4- Then either click on 'New Registration' if you are not registered or click on 'Login for registered user.'

Step 5- After this, you will be asked to fill in the application form wherein you have to give all details and upload important documents.

Step 6- Once this is done, you will be asked to pay the registration fee and click on submit.

Step 7- After you have clicked on the submit button, your NEET MDS 2022 application form will be submitted.

Step 8- Remember to download the form and take a printout of the copy for future references.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha