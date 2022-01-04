New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 registration from today, January 4, 2022. The board has released the notification, and according to that, the registration process will begin from 3 pm. Aspiring candidates can visit the official website of NBE--nbe.edu.in to fill the application form.

The last date for NEET MDS 2022 registration is January 24, 2022 (11:55 pm), while the exam will be conducted on March 6 at various centres across the country on a computer-based platform. NEE MDS 2022 result would be declared by March 21, 2022.

“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on 6th March 2022 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centres across the country,” an NBEMS official statement said.

How to apply for NEET MDS 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official site of NBE-- nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET MDS 2022 application link.

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, course, etc

Step 4: Once done make the payment of examination fees.

Step 5: Click Submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

NEET MDS 2022: Application Fee

For the General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 4425 as examination fee + GST. However, for SC, ST and PWD category candidates, a total amount of Rs 3245 will have to be paid that including GST.

NEET MDS 2022: Important Dates

Name of the Event Date(s) Registrations begin January 4, 2022 around 3 pm Last date to apply January 24, 2022 till 11:55 pm NEET MDS 2022 Exam Date March 6, 2022 NEET MDS Result 2022 By March 21, 2022

In case of any query, candidates can reach out to NBE at 022 – 61087595 and helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in. Also, candidates can contact NBEMS Communication Web Portal exam.natboard.edu.in for support on the application. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of NBE or Jagran English for the latest updates on NEET MDS.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv