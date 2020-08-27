While aspiring students are protesting from home today, the Congress will be holding nationwide protests on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency's decision to go ahead with the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in September despite the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the country is being widely criticised by the students who have planned protest from their homes today.

According to reports, students who are eligible for NEET and JEE will raise black flags, tie black bands on arms and forehead, wear black mask and turn their profile pictures black.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday announced that it will hold countrywide protests on August 28 to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams during the pandemic.

State units of the Congress will be holding protests on Friday at 11 am in front of central government offices at state and district headquarters, said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

In a statement, Venugopal said lakhs of students and parents from across the country are rightfully agitating and demanding postponement of the JEE-NEET exams, scheduled to be held in September.

He said the government's decision to hold these exams during the COVID-19 crisis has created huge concern among the students and parents.

He said the party has also decided to organise a massive nationwide online campaign, #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey on the same day from 10 am onwards, through videos and posts protesting this decision, on any of the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Supporting the demand for postponement of NEET and JEE examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue.

At a meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on a range of issues ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, the seven chief ministers agreed to the need for filing a review petition urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams, sources said.

Among the chief ministres who attended the meeting were West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray, who is heading the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, Punjab's Amarinder Singh (Congress), Jharkhand's Hemant Soren (JMM), Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot (Congress), Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel (Congress)and Puducherry's V Narayanasamy (Congress).

A decision was taken to discuss the matter and evolve a joint strategy in this regard, the sources said.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, the Ministry of Education officials had said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams, saying a "precious" academic year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

While a total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. The NEET is to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta