New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amidst the increasing pressure to cancel competitive exams after class 12 board exams were cancelled recently in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country, Dainik Jagran sources at the Education Ministry have indicated that NEET 2021 and JEE Mains will not be cancelled.

As per the sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has indicated that the schedule for NEET and JEE Mains will be released by next week after confirmation from the Education Ministry.



The NTA and Education Ministry have reportedly received a green signal from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to conduct the NEET and JEE Mains examination scheduled for this year, the Dainik Jagran sources said.

Why will exams not be cancelled?

This decision has been taken considering that selection of students in the prestigious competitive examinations like NEET and JEE without entrance examination will not be a proper thing to do, the sources said. After the cancellation of class 12 board exams recently, students will be assessed based on internal assessment this year. In such a situation, holding entrance exams is important to check the students’ eligibility to enrol in engineering or medical institutes.

The decision has also been influenced by the improved coronavirus situation in Delhi and other parts of the country, the Jagran sources noted as lockdown is being uplifted gradually. Therefore, the entrance examination for NEET and JEE Mains will not be halted.

Proposed joint Entrance Examination for admission in Central Universities

There may be a joint entrance examination for admission in central universities from this year itself as per the report. It was recommended as a part of the National Education Policy earlier. The preparations to conduct the joint entrance exams were halted due to COVID. However, now they have been finalized and will be implemented in the new academic session.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha