New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Months after the postponement of the engineering and medical entrance exam JEE Main and NEET 2021, students across the country have expressed disappointment over the uncertainty regarding the release of the final date sheet.

Many students have come up to voice their concern about the impact of the delay caused in conducting the JEE Main and NEET entrance exams. They are demanding that the government should give some clarity regarding the release of the final dates for the exam.

“The government has to provide clarity regarding when and if the exams will be conducted," Shivashish Sharma, a student at Aakash Institute, Jabalpur, said as quoted by News18. He is preparing for JEE Main for two years now. ‘Not conducting the exam is also not a solution’ Shivashish added.

There are many other students, like Shivashish who have been waiting for an announcement on NEET, JEE Main exams by the government.

Riya Soni, a NEET aspirant based in Jodhpur also holds the same view that exams for these entrance tests should be conducted according to News18. She pointed out that the long wait is impacting the mental health of students and their studies as well. Further, emphasizing the safety of students Riya demands vaccination for them before the examination is conducted.

“Please make a clear statement so the students can focus on their studies and not feel negativity while preparing for these exams. I would like to prefer the postponement of these exams till September like last year. Till then every student can be vaccinated and they can give their exams safely," Riya said.

These students have suggested an alternative way of conducting the exams. Shivashish says that the authorities can first hold an online exam followed by a second offline exam for those who clear the first round.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry is contemplating conducting the JEE entrance exam in July and August and NEET 2021 in September. The final confirmation for the exams is expected to be released soon after the COVID-19 situation is better.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha