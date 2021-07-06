The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit a status report on holding NEET and JEE Main 2021 on Tuesday July 6. It's report will tell when and how will the two entrance tests be conducted.

Coming as a big news for medical and engineering students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit a status report on holding NEET and JEE Main 2021 on Tuesday July 6. The exam conducting body is ready with a schedule for the NEET, JEE Main entrance test. It's report will tell when and how will the two entrance tests be conducted.

This year the NEET, JEE Main entrance test are more crucial since Boards for class 12 have been cancelled amid the pandemic. These tests will serve as a common gateway for students to get into colleges. The government is also contemplating on extending the CUCET - common entrance exam so that more universities can be covered under it. The CUCET is also conducted by NTA itself.

Two sessions of the JEE Mains have already been conducted, the remaining two are left in the month of July last week and August. On the other hand, NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1. However, its application process has not been started yet which is why it is estimated that the entrance test might be postponed further. According to media reports, NEET may get delayed till September.

Meanwhile, a change in the pattern of NEET 2021 is also expected. Just like JEE Main, students have demanded government should allow multiple attempts for NEET as well. While, NTA is expected to have prepared the schedule for the entrance tests, the government is also taking a stock of the Coronavirus situation in the country to ensure the safety and security of students.

Earlier, when the JEE-NEET entrance tests were postponed, a review meeting was announced to be held to access if the situation is conducive. The final dates of the entrance tests were to be released thereafter. Now, it is believed that the review meeting has been conducted and the new dates for the exams will be released anytime soon.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha