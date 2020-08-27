So as the clamour to postponed the NEET and JEE exams grows across the country, here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions by the students and their parents regarding the conduct of exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Despite the growing calls to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) -- agency responsible for conducting exams -- has said that the entrance exams will be held as per schedule in September.

The Supreme Court also rejected a plea seeking the postponement of the examinations, and observed that the "career of the students cannot be put in jeopardy".

The top court dismissed the plea and directed that the NEET (UG) and JEE (Mains) be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with all safeguards and precautions. Justice Arun Mishra said, ''Show must go on, a whole year of students cannot be wasted."

What is the date for NEET and JEE exams 2020?

The NEET (UG) is scheduled for September 13 while the JEE (Main), for admission to engineering colleges is scheduled from September 1-6. The NTA also released admit cards for NEET on Wednesday amid the growing clamour for postponement of the two exams.

What are the safety measures put in place?

"For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates will also be in staggered form. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," said the NTA statement.

Ensuring the social distancing norms in case of JEE (Main), the NTA has decided to make candidates sit in alternate seats.

Apart from this, the number of invigilators will also increase at the exam centres this year. In the case of NEET (UG) exam, the NTA has reduced the number of students per room to 12 from 24. Thermal screening of all the candidates and invigilators will also be done before the exam.

What precautions should be taken by the candidate while appearing for the exams?

- The students must have to wear face masks and gloves while going for the exams.

- The NTA has also made it mandatory for students to carry their own water bottles and hand sanitisers.

- Students have to stand in the circles marked by the authorities at the centre.

- Staggered entry and exit of students. The parents are also not allowed to stay after dropping the candidate.

- On completion, candidates will have to wait for instructions from the invigilator and will be allowed to move out one at a time only.

What is Self Declaration form and when its submission

Due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the students, this year, have to submit a self-declaration form with a photograph, stating that they have not tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have not experienced any symptoms like fever, cough or breathing-related issues in the recent days.

The self-declaration form has to be presented at the exam centre and will be filled prior to the exam and should be signed in the presence of the invigilator.

No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card, valid ID proof and proper frisking.

Should I proceed if I don’t have any symptoms?

Candidates without any symptoms will be allowed to enter the registration hall in batches of 15 girls and 15 boys in rooms. Frisking will be done through handheld metal detectors (HHMD) that will not touch the body. For anyone who will follow any dress code while adhering to a religious norm or custom, the NTA has advised them to visit the centre early for thorough checking.

What if I have a fever? Will I be allowed to give the exam?

If the body temperature of a candidate is more than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit, they will be taken to another room. If the individual's temperature does not come to normal in some time, they will be permitted to take the exam in a separate room.

How to download NEET (UG) 2020 Admit Card?

Candidates have to visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Now, click on the Admit card link appearing on the homepage. Enter your application number, password and date of birth. Your admit card will show on the screen. Download the same and take a print out. Meanwhile, the admit card of JEE Main 2020 for April session was released on August 17, while the one for the January session, was released in December.

