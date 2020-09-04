The top court has dismissed the review plea filed by 6 non-BJP ruled states seeking postponement of exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the review petition filed by six non-BJP ruled states, seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 exams in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"No case is made out for reconsidering our earlier decision," said a bench that included Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, as reported by NDTV.

The ministers of six non-BJP ruled states -- West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant) -- had filed a petition at the top court, seeking review of the its August 17 order to conduct NEET-UG and JEE Main exams in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

In their petition, the ministers of the six states had sought the postponement of the NEET (UG) and JEE Main 2020 exams "in a manner that achieves the twin objectives of ensuring that the academic year of the students is not wasted and their health and safety is not compromised."

The top court had on August 17 allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020 exams from September, saying that "life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic".

The apex court had also dismissed a petition seeking direction to the NTA to postpone them after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that all safeguards would be taken.

Following the Supreme Court's direction, the JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020 exams began across India from September 1, with candidates appearing for the exams amid strict precautions for the prevention the deadly coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Education, nearly 8.58 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the JEE-Main exams while more than 15.97 lakh have registered themselves for the NEET (UG) exam 2020.

