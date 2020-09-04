NEET, JEE 2020 Row LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by six non-BJP states, seeking postponement of the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court today will hear the review petition which has been filed by six non-BJP states -- West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra -- who have sought the postponement of the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The six states have claimed that the dreadful coronavirus is surging at an alarming rate and the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams should be postponed in view of the health and safety of the candidates.

Last week, the apex court had rejected a petition filed by some candidates to defer the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams, saying "life cannot be stopped and the career of students cannot be put in jeopardy".

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma