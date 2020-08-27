With the agitation across the country growing over the decision to hold the exams amid the pandemic, the NTA has issued a statement, saying that all necessary precautions have been taken to avoid a miss-happening.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency’s (NTA) decision to hold the Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis has caused massive uproar in the country with parents and students demanding the postponement of the exams.

With the agitation across the country growing over the decision to hold the exams amid the pandemic, the NTA has issued a statement, saying that all necessary precautions have been taken to avoid a mishappening and has issued guidelines for the candidates appearing for the exams. So as the protests over the decision to hold the NEET, JEE 2020 exams increase, here’s everything you need to know:

‘Was under pressure from students, parents’

Facing heat over its decision to hold JEE, NEET 2020 exams amid the coronavirus crisis, the Centre has issued a clarification and said that it was under ‘constant pressure’ from parents and students to hold the exams, noting that the Supreme Court has also said that “full academic year couldn’t be wasted”.

"We have been under constant pressure from parents and students, asking why we are not allowing JEE and NEET. The students were very worried. In their minds they were thinking for how long will they continue to study?" Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said while speaking to DD News.

"Out of 8.58 lakh students who registered for JEE, 7.25 lakh candidates have downloaded their admit cards... We are with students. Their safety comes first, then their education," he added.

‘Safety of all the students and staff is paramount’

The NTA has said that the “safety of all the students and staff is paramount” for them and has issued a set of guidelines for the candidates appearing for the exams. According to the guidelines issued by the NTA, the entry and exit of the students will be staggered and they will not be allowed to crowd. Parents and guardians of the candidates will also not be allowed to stay at the examination center after dropping them.

7 non-BJP CMs decide to jointly move SC seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Meanwhile, chief ministers of seven non-BJP states have decided to jointly move the Supreme Court, seeking postponement of the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by news agency PTI, at a meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on a range of issues ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, the seven chief ministers agreed to the need for filing a review petition urging the apex court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams.

Congress to nationwide protests on August 28

The Congress has announced that it will hold a nationwide protest for the postponement of the NEET, JEE 2020 exams on Friday. "Lakhs of students and parents from across the country are rightfully agitating and demanding to postpone the JEE-NEET, scheduled to be held in the middle of the ever burgeoning Covid-19 crisis. However, an ever insensitive and mindless Central government is moving ahead with the decision to hold these exams despite the obvious risk it holds," said AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Over 150 academicians to PM Modi

Meanwhile, more than 150 academicians from various universities across India have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to postponed the NEET, JEE 2020 exams because of ongoing coronavirus crisis. "Youths and students are the future of the nation but in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too. There are lot of apprehensions about admission and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest," they wrote.

NEET, JEE 2020 Exams:

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams, saying a "precious" academic year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

While a total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. The NEET is to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6.

