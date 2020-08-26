Aspirants seeking admission to engineering and medical colleges from across the country are planning protest from their homes tomorrow.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency’s decision to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis is facing severe bakclash from students.

Aspirants seeking admission to engineering and medical colleges from across the country are planning protest from their homes tomorrow, demanding postponement or cancellation of entrance exams.

According to reports, students who are eligible for NEET and JEE will raise black flags, tie black bands on arms and forehead, wear black mask and turn their profile pictures black.

Several opposition leaders and state governments have also questioned the move to conduct competitive exams at the time of pandemic and have demanded postponement or cancellation.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday chaired a virtual meeting of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issue.

During the meeting, attended by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and four Congress Chief Ministers, Mamata and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh asked chief ministers to go to the Supreme Court again to request the NEET and JEE exams be deferred in wake of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, she had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should go in appeal against the Supreme Court order for holding the JEE and NEET examinations during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure the aspirants are free from "mental agony".

"I am aware that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has given a verdict on holding JEE/NEET examinations and the central government has been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly.

"However, I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal to the Hon'ble apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster.

"Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of the students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will be facing a career risk," Banerjee wrote in the letter that was also released to media.

Sonia Gandhi, during the virtual meeting, said that the students' problems and exams issue was being dealt uncaringly by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the NTA on Wednesday released the admit cards for NEET 2020, which is scheduled to be held on September 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm. NEET is a common entrance test for students seeking admission in medical colleges.

