New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, NEET-UG 2021 registration process for All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1 Counselling will begin from today (January 19) onwards. The counselling process will be held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), and students can apply for the NEET UG Counselling by visiting the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in

As per MCC's notice on NEET PG Counselling 2021, the session is for those students who have applied under SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD categories however would now like to change to UR. Candidates who have marked the OBC category in their registration form have now been given a one-time opportunity to change to UR on the basis of the outcome of a court hearing.

"It was at a later stage the candidates realised that they do not belong to the OBC-NCL category of the Central OBC list. Hence, keeping in view the said circumstances, and as a onetime measure, MCC of DGHS, MoHFW is allowing ‘Reset Button’ option, which may be availed by only those candidates who wish to change their category from SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD to UR category for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling, 2021 and subsequent rounds by paying the requisite fee. The rest of the Candidates who do not wish to carry out the said changes may not avail the said facility," the notice reads.

In this article, we have listed five important points that students must know about the NEET PG Counselling 2021.

1. There will be four rounds of NEET Counselling 2021

Four rounds of NEET Counselling for both UG and PG medical and dental seats will take place this time. They include AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round.

2. Seats will not be given back to states

Seats that are left after round 2 will not be given back to the states. The reason behind the step is that the four rounds of counselling will also take place for seats of state-run colleges, which have their contribution towards the seats at centrally-funded institutions.

3. No fresh registration in stray vacancy round will take place

The candidate is allowed to register for the first, second, and third-round based on their eligibility. However, they are not allowed to make fresh registration for the fourth round.

4. No change in Central Institutes’ counselling scheme will be done

As per MCC, prevailing norms of counselling will tune with the proposed modified scheme of 4 rounds of online counselling. The earlier norms include, the fees and security deposit being followed for Central Institutes/Universities.

5. There is a change in the seat up-gradation process

Candidates can not apply for up-gradation of seats or free exit after round 1. However, in round 2 after the results of the round 1 seat allotment is out, candidates can apply for up-gradation of seats.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen