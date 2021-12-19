New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday announced that NEET-UG (undergraduate) and PG (postgraduate) Counselling 2021 will be held for All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats in four rounds from this year onwards. The change will be applicable for 50 per cent postgraduate seats and 15 per cent undergraduate seats that come under the central pool.

This comes after the Supreme Court approved the new counselling scheme of the MCC which has proposed that the NEET Counselling 2021 be held in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Earlier, the MCC had conducted NEET Counselling in two rounds which were followed by mop-up rounds. However, it was only for central and deemed universities.

Here are the other changes in NEET counselling 2021 that are approved by Supreme Court:

1. The All India quota seats will now continue to be filled in the mop-up and stray vacancy rounds. Earlier, they were reverted to states after round 2 counselling.

2. The MCC said that fresh registration will be allowed in the first three rounds. It will not be allowed in the stray vacancy round from now on.

3. The options for upgradation or free exit will be available only in the first round. However, those candidates who have already been allotted a seat in the second round, will not be given the option.

4. As for candidates who join the allotted seat in round 2 or in the further rounds will not be allowed to resign from the seat. They will also not be allowed to participate in further counselling rounds.

5. Nevertheless, candidates who do not take admission in the second round can apply in the mop-up round. They have to forfeit the security deposit and register again.

6. These changes will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic year. They will be applicable for both NEET UG and PG counseling.

