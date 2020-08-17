New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk:

The bench of the Supreme Court has rejected the plea of NEET and JEE examinations 2020 seeking the postponement of the exams on Monday. Arun Mishra, who was heading the bench of three judges said that the career of the students cannot be put in jeopardy. He dismissed the plea of the National Testing Agency and asked them to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) as soon as possible with all possible safety arrangements. Judge Arun Mishra added that the show must go on, despite the coronavirus crisis he ordered the NTA to conduct examinations.

The bench of three judges heard the plea of 11 petitioners that sought the direction to the National Testing Agency to conduct the exams only when the situation return to normalcy after coronavirus pandemic.

Judges Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari said that the bench does not find any merit in the plea. The postponement of the exams will take away the whole year from the students. SC said that life cannot be stopped and ordered NTA to conduct the exams with all safeguards and precautions. Judges also asked students if they are ready to waste the whole year.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava who has been appeared for the petitioners said that the petitioners do not demand the indefinite postponement of the exams. He took the court through the various decision over the CBSE and other national exams that has been called off due to the pandemic.

But the court did not find any merit in the petition and refused to postpone the examination. A separate petition seeking scheduling of exams on the same date has also been rejected by the Supreme court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who have been appeared for NTA has submitted the details over the safeguard taken while conducting the exams.

Posted By: Srishti Goel