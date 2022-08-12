NEET And JEE Exams To Be Merged With CUET? UGC Chairman Has This To Say

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is planning to introduce a proposal in order to integrate the engineering and medical entrance exams into the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG).

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, in a conversation with the Times Of India, told that according to the proposal, instead of appearing for the four subjects- mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology — in three entrance exams, students can give one exam and can check their eligibility and explore various fields of study.

“The proposal is, can we integrate all these entrance examinations so that our students are not subjected to multiple entrance examinations based on the same knowledge base? The students should have one single entrance examination, but multiple opportunities to apply among the disciplines,” said Kumar as quoted by the Times Of India.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate’ and now CUET-UG are the three major entrance exams held in the country. Nearly 43 lakh aspirants appear for these exams. Reportedly, the majority of these candidates appear for at least two of these exams. Candidates appear for physics, chemistry, and mathematics for JEE (Mains) while in NEET-UG, biology replaces mathematics. These subjects are also a part of the CUET-UG's 61 domain subjects.

Kumar emphasized the fact that students should not face the stress of multiple examinations while they are expected to give the exams in the same set of subjects.

“Typically, what are the programmes that are available? Some students may like to go into medicine or engineering. If they don't get into either, many will in the general education. So is it possible to have only one CUET for all disciplines? The students who would like to go into engineering their marks in mathematics, physics, chemistry can be used as a ranking list and similarly for medicine. If they don’t get into medicine or engineering, under CUET they will still have the opportunity to join different programmes using the same marks of either mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and so on. So therefore, by writing once, in these four subjects, students can try for different opportunities."

UGC is planning at making a consensus through deliberations among the stakeholders for the "single examination" so that the candidates can be allotted two chances to write the exam. “The first one can happen after the Board exams and another one in, say, December", Kumar added.