NEET 2023: NTA To Commence Medical Entrance Exam Registrations Soon | All You Need To Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be held on May 7 and now, and the applications for the medical entrance would be released soon. Candidates interested in the medical field can visit the official website of NTA at---- nta.ac.in. and fill out the application forms when released.

NEET exams are held for candidates who wish to pursue medical education from Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER. Candidates must note that admissions to all the above-mentioned institutions will only be possible if they manage to clear the NEET exams. Before applying, all interested candidates should thoroughly read the NEET UG information brochure official website.

According to several reports, the NEET 2023 UG registration and application process is expected to start on February 1 next year. Candidates must also note that NTA usually gives about 6 weeks for the students to apply for the examination.

Meanwhile, on December 15, NTA announced date sheet for all India-level medical entrance exams in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing) programmes.

NEET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age limit to apply for NEET UG examination is 17 years.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognised board/institution are eligible to appear in the medical entrance exam.

Candidates must have studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English as a core course in the qualifying examination.

Also, the NTA will conduct the NEET UG exam in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Urdu. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes.