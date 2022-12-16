NEET 2023 Exam Dates Released At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Full Schedule Here

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday released the exam dates for the 2023-24 examinations. The NEET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7 next year. NEET is a national-level medical entrance exam for admissions to MBBS, dental, AYUSH, and nursing courses offered by various participating colleges. The candidates can check the official website of NTA -- nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in -- to get further details.

While the complete schedule has not been released, it is expected that the NEET 2023 UG registration and application process will start from February 1 next year. NTA usually gives about 6 weeks for the students to apply for the examination. It is one of the largest examinations conducted in India.

NEET UG 2023 examination will be a pen and paper-based test. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages including regional languages and English, Hindi and Urdu. The results are expected to be released by June 30 next year.

The examination centres are allotted to students based on their preferences. Candidates who want to appear for the exam in regional languages paper then candidates have to apply for the examination centre in that specific state.

Through NEET 2023, aspirants can get admission to the top government medical colleges. There are lakhs of students who appear for the NEET exams every year. The NEET UG 2023 syllabus is based on Class 11 and 12 including Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects.

According to the previous year's exam pattern, it is expected that the NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on MCQ-based questions which have to be completed in 3 hours. The overall marks will be 720 and there will be 200 questions out of which students will be required to attempt 180 questions.

While Chemistry and physics will have 45 questions each, biology (Botany+Zoology) includes 90 questions. For each correct answer, 4 marks will be given and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates can practice the questions of NEET UG exams to check their knowledge and score with the help of NEET sample papers, mock tests and previous year's question papers.