NEET 2023 Exam Date: Medical Entrance Exam Likely In May; Registrations To Being In March | Details

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023 registration is expected to start soon for the academic year 2023-24. According to latest reports on the same, online registrations for NEET 2023 exams would start in March 2023. Also, the next entrance exam (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses is expected to be held in May 2023.

NEET 2023 exam would be conducted in the first week of May and reportedly on Sunday. Meanwhile, this year, NEET is expected to go back to its conventional method of examination and will conduct the medical entrance exam only once.

This year too, the exam will be held once a year despite the demands of holding the medical entrance exam twice.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic the academic year was delayed and to make up for the academic year, the medical exams were conducted twice a year. But now NTA is expected to go back to the pre-pandemic schedule, and the exam is expected to be held on the first Sunday of May.

All aspiring candidates should know that with the release of the notification, registration-cum-application process will start for NEET 2023 exam. Once released, candidates can register themselves on the online portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, in the year 2022, NEET witnessed over 18 lakh record registrations. Also, this year the number of applicants is expected to be over 15 lakhs. The government has removed the upper age limit. Giving a push for more and more students to apply.

NEET 2023: Exam Pattern

Reportedly, this year the duration of the exam will not be extended like last year. Like last year, students were asked 50 questions in each section of which they had to attempt 45 questions in each subject. This might not be applicable this year.

However, the exact details and more on the Exam pattern of NEET 2023 would be released in March with NEET 2023 notification.