New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) Counselling Round 2 has begun. The registration was started by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on April 20. It will remain open till April 22. Candidates can register for the NEET SS 2021 Counselling Round 2 on the official website of MCC. For that candidates have to visit - mcc.nic.in.

It must be noted that the choice filling and locking facility for NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 2 will also close on April 22. Candidates will only be allowed to lock their choices till 11:55 PM on April 22, 2022. Post the deadline, candidates will not be allowed to lock their choices. Hence, candidates are advised to fill the choice within the stipulated timeframe. Candidates must also fill the choices very carefully, as MCC does not have any provision to change them. Further, MCC is expected to declare the NEET SS 2021 Counselling Round 2 Result on April 25. Candidates will have time till April 30 to report to the institutes physically.

Here's how you can apply for NEET SS 2021 Counseling Round 2: Step-by-step process

Step 1- First go to the official website of MCC at – mcc.nic.in

Step 2- Then click on the “Super Specialty Counselling” tab available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- There find the “New Candidates registration for Round 2” option and click on it.

Step 4- Then you will be asked to enter your roll number and password in the login window.

Step 5- After you have logged in, upload all required documents and pay the registration fee.

Step 6- Then download the confirmation page and take a print if needed.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha