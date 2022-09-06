NEET 2022 Results To Be Declared On September 7 Check Marking Scheme, Cut-off Marks Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on September 7. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Those candidates who will clear NEET will be eligible to take admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses, including admissions in nursing and Ayush. However, councelling for Ayush will be conducted separately.

NEET 2022: How To Check Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET-- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link to view NEET marks.

Step 3: You now need to enter the details like your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Login and download the scorecard.

Note: Take a printout for future reference.

NEET 2022 Results: Documents Required To Check The Result

Candidates need their roll number and the unique id numbers mentioned on the admit card in order to check their results. Once the students view their results, they need to match their scorecard with their admit card details to check if information such as the exam center and other details are mentioned correctly.

NEET 2022 Results: Passing Marks

To qualify for the exam, students need to obtain at least 50 percentile marks. Meanwhile, for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes(ST), and Other Backward Classes(OBCs), the minimum mark is 40 percentile. Also, for the candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum they need to score is 45 percentile if they belong to the general category and 40 percentile if they belong to the SC, ST, and OBC category.

NEET 2022 Results: What Is The Cut-off Score?

It's not mandatory that all the candidates who qualified for the exam will get admission to their desired colleges. The college will shortlist candidates on merit and choice as filled in the counseling process. Every college and course has a different cut-off. This year, however, the cut-off is likely to go higher. As per experts, the score required to get admission to the top colleges can be as much as 600 marks. Additionally, the passing marks are expected to see an increase as compared with the last year.