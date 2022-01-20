New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 20), while upholding the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in the NEET undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for 2021-22, said that merit’s definition cannot be reduced to performance in competitive exams.

“Merit must be contextualized with respect to the social and economic background. The role of reservation cannot be negated in remedying backwardness. Reservation is not at odds with merit but furthers the distributive consequences of social justice,” a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said.

Furthermore, the apex court also said that there will be no stay on the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) criteria for admission to NEET-PG and the existing criteria will apply to the current admission year.

Earlier on January 7, the bench had upheld the constitutional validity of the OBC reservation and approved the Rs 8 lakh annual income limit set for identifying those eligible for the quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota for the current admission cycle. The court had further mentioned that it will soon come out with a detailed order giving reasons for its decision.

"Judicial intervention at this stage would have delayed admissions for this year. Therefore no stay on reservation criteria for the 2021-22 batch. We are still amid a pandemic. Delay in the recruitment of doctors would impact pandemic response," the SC said.

In a detailed verdict, the apex court also said that the Centre didn't need to take permission to give OBC reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ).

"Centre was not required to seek the permission of this court before granting reservation in AIQ seats and thus their decision was correct. We hold that reservations for OBC in AIQ for undergraduate and post-graduate courses is constitutionally valid," the order stated.

Meanwhile, the issue of the validity of EWS reservation and eligibility status will be heard by the top court in the third week of March.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha