New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency started the registration process for The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on April 6, and currently the process is underway. Candidates who are interested to get admission to undergraduate (UG) medical programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary can visit the official website of NEET to register themselves for the exam. The official website of NEET is neet.nta.nic.in

Further, the last date when NTA will conclude the application process for NEET UG 2022 is kept as May 6, 2022. Interested candidates are required to complete the application process within the mentioned date. It should be noted that the NEET 2022 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, and the exam will be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test.

Candidates who are interested to register for the exam should have some of the necessary and important documents during the process online. If you are also going to register for NEET 2022, then check the list of required documents for the NEET 2022 application form.

Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

Postcard size photo

Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate

A recent picture of the applicant -- (It should be either in colour or black and white, and 80 per cent face of the candidate should be visible (without mask) including ears against a white background.)

NEET 2022: Exam Date And Other Details

NEET 2022 exam will take place on July 17 from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

Candidates will get their respective centres' date, and shift of NEET-UG 2022 examination on their admit card.

The exam will be held for 03 hours 20 minutes.

