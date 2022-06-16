New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency will close the correction window for the NEET UG 2022 Application form today (June 16). Candidates who have registered for the undergraduate medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 must note that today is the last date to make any changes in the application form as, after today, students will not be given any chance to edit their form.

The NTA opened the UG correction window on June 14, 2022. As per the official notice issued by the education body, candidates have time up to today, June 16, 2022, to edit their forms. However, candidates are allowed to change only their category filled in the NEET form can be changed.

The education body will close the correction window today (June 16) at 9 PM. If you also want to make changes in your form, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-by-step guide.

NEET 2022: How to edit the NEET UG form

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Correction in Category for NEET(UG)-2022’

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their registered username, and password to log in

Step 4: Now, students need to edit their category in the form

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit

Download and take a printout for your NEET UG form for future references.

From May 24 to May 27, the National Testing Agency allowed candidates to edit their particulars in the NEET UG form.

The education body will conduct the NEET exam 2022 on July 17, 2022, for undergraduate admissions into medical colleges in India. Once the education body will close the correction window, exam city slips are likely to be released along with the NEET 2022 Admit Card for the candidates.

