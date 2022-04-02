New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency is going to announce the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022, today (April 2). As per the notice by NTA, the testing agency will release the NEET 2022 exam date and notification on April 2. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more information -- nta.ac. and neet.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, sources close to NTA had confirmed that the NEET 2022 exam is likely to take place on July 17, 2022. However, the NTA is yet to announce an exact date for the NEET 2022 exam.

Talking about numbers, then approximately 17 lakh students appeared for the NEET exam in 2021. This year as well, a similar number of students is expected to register and apply for the medical and dental entrance examination.

It is also expected that the NEET 2022 exam online application forms will also be released on the official website by today evening. The notification is expected to contain information such as the registration schedule along with updates on admit card release.

NEET 2022: Changes expected

It should be noted that the medical entrance exam is would be conducted in pen and paper form, and no major changes are expected this year. During the exam, students have to answer 45 questions each in Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. In order for students to qualify for the exam, they should at least come under the top 50 percentile. The total marks would be 720.

It should also be noted that the upper age limit has been removed from the medical entrance exam this year.

Who will be eligible to apply for the exam?

Students who are above 17 years and have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in their qualifying examination, would be eligible to apply.

