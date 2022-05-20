New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The last date to fill out the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 application forms is today (May 20). The National Testing Agency extended the deadline for form submission thrice. First, it was extended from May 7 to May 15 and then again to May 20. Candidates who want to appear for the examination and have not filled out their forms can do it by today (May 20). Students can visit the official website to fill out the application forms -- neet.nta.nic.in

Through NEET exams, students can take admission to all undergraduate medical and dental courses in the country. Apart from that, the exam is also used to get admission in Ayush courses and B.Sc Nursing course. Students who wish get enrolled in courses such as MBBS or BDS courses in abroad universities.

In order to get register for the exam, the students are required to clear their 10+12 in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The students who have appeared for their class 12 exam and are waiting for their results can also apply for the exam. However, students should note that candidates younger than 17 years will not be eligible to sit in the exam whereas there is no upper age limit for the exam.

Apart from that, candidates are advised to register the form and pay the fees before midnight today. If you have not registered for the exam and want to apply, then here's how you can do it.

NEET 2022 Exam: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find the link that reads 'Registrations for NEET-UG 2022'.-- Click on that

Step 3: Then students need to register themselves and fill in the NEET 2022 application form

Step 4: Step 4: Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee

NOTE: Download and take a printout

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen