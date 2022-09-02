NEET 2022 Answer Key: Last Day To Raise Questions Ends Today At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UG Answer Key 2022 for candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on August 31 on the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have not downloaded the answer sheet can do the same by visiting the official website. It should also be noted that the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 objection window will close today on September 2, 2022, as per the official notification released by NTA. candidates can check and download their answers and in case they want to raise objections, they can do the same by 11:50 PM today.

Candidates must note that the objection window will close today and those who won't be submitting their objections today by 11:50 PM. Additionally, according to the notice by the NTA, the candidates also need to pay a processing fee of Rs.200 for each answer key challenge, and for the response recorded challenge, candidates have to pay Rs.200 for each question challenged. Both fees will be non-refundable.

Also, the objections raised will not be accepted by the NTA apart from the online mode and candidates must pay the processing fee. It can be paid through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ Paytm etc.

Students who want to raise objections can follow the below-mentioned steps and do the same:

NEET Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET-- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your login credentials with your date of birth and application number and security pin.

Step 3: You are now needed to select the question you want to challenge.

Step 4: Save it.

Step 5: You need to pay the fee now.

Step 6:Submit the form and keep a copy of the answer key challenge receipt.

In order to get all the latest updates, candidates must visit the official website. Also, if they face any confusion regarding the released answer key or the response sheet, they can check the notice released regarding the same on the official website.

NEET UG 2022: What Is The Marking Scheme?

The candidates will be allotted four marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Also, if there are any unanswered questions, candidates will not be given any marks for that.