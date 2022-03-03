New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The fees of 50 per cent seats in the private medical colleges and deemed universities will be on par with that of government medical colleges of the state or Union Territory, according to the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines. This will be applicable for the admissions to the next academic year. The new guideline will be implemented on exams like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET undertaken for admission in medical colleges.

Here are key points you must know about NMC's new guidelines for admissions next year

1) The NMC issued these guidelines via an office memorandum on February 3.

2) The benefit of this fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats but are limited to the extent of 50 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of the institute.

3) However, if the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail the benefit of having to pay a fee equivalent to that in government medical colleges, based purely on merit.

4) According to Section 10(1)(i) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, the panel shall frame guidelines for determination of fees and all other charges for 50 per cent of seats in private medical institutions and deemed to be universities governed under the provisions of this legislation.

5) The expert panel recommended 26 broad draft guidelines for the determination of fees for MBBS and PG courses and other charges for private medical colleges and deemed to be universities.

6) According to the principles which would be followed in fee and other charges fixation of private medical colleges and deemed universities, no institution should charge capitation fee in any form or manner. It needs to be ensured that the principle of education being “not-for-profit”, is strictly adhered to. Therefore, all operating costs and other expenses for running and maintenance of the institution must be covered in the fees.

7) Excessive expense and exorbitant profit components should not be allowed to be added to the fees, according to the principles.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha