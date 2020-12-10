NEET 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the Centre will not cancel the NEET 2021 exams as it will be a huge loss for the students

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday ended speculations regarding the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) exam and said that the central government has no plans to cancel the all-India Medical entrance exam as it will impact thousands of students across the country.

Speaking at a webinar, the Union Education Minister said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the NEET exams in offline mode but it is discussing to conduct the NEET 2021 in the online mode because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"NEET 2021 will not be cancelled because it will be a big loss for the students and the nation. We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres..we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," he said, as reported by India Today.

The NEET 2020 exams, which was postponed thrice because of COVID-19 crisis, was conducted on September 13 amid tight coronavirus protocols. However, several students were unable to attend them due to infection or being in the containment zones following which the Supreme Court ordered the NTA to conduct the entrance exam on October 14 for those who missed it. The exams were given by nearly 15.97 lakh candidates across the country, the Centre had informed.

Later, the NTA released the results for NEET 2020 on October 16 at its official website ntaneet.nic.in. Odisha's Soyeb Afta topped the NEET UG 2020 exam as he secured AIR 1 with 99.99 percentile. "I will like to give all the credit to my mother who motivated me to aspire for being a doctor and stood by me all along," Aftab had said after scoring a perfect percentile in the NEET 2020 exams.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma