New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration process for the undergraduate medical and dental entrance exam NEET 2021 will begin today, July 13. The registration process for the same will start at 5 pm online at the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can visit NTA's website at ntaneet.nic.in. They are required to register, fill in the online application form, and pay the registration fees. Use a laptop or desktop to fill the application form.

Here is a step by step procedure on how to fill the online application form for NEET 2021.

Registration process

Step 1: First your need to visit the NTA's website at ntaneet.nic.in and then click on the 'new registration' link or 'fill application form'

Step 2:Then a new window will appear consisting the instructions regarding the application form. Go through them and then click on the check box given at the end of the page to proceed further.

Step 3: After this again a new window will open. Here you have to fill in your personal information including your name, gender, any physical disabilities, state you wish to appear from etc.

Step 4: Once you have filled in the personal details, scroll down to provide the captcha image. Then click on Preview and next.

Step 5: After this you need to recheck the details entered by you and look for any mistakes in the information. Correct them if any and proceed further.

Step 6: Now you will be required to set a password to login and fill application form, make any changes, download admit card and check result. Make sure your save the password since it is very crucial.

Step 7: After this you will be registered and your application number will be displayed on the screen. Save that number and use it to login the application form for NEET 2021 using the password set by you.

How to fill NEET application form?

Step 1: Login to the application form to fill in details.

Step 2: You may also save the form as draft to logout and complete the form later.

Step 3: After filling all the details recheck everything carefully.

Step 4: Upload your documents as mentioned in the specifications. Remember to keep them ready before hand.

Step 5: Select pay fee, choose choice of bank and payment method. Do not close the window before the payment is successful.

Step 6: A confirmation page will appear on your screen take a print out of it for future reference and your application process will be complete.

