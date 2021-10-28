New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for the declaration of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 Results of over 16 lakh aspirants and put a stay on Bombay High Court's order for the reconduct of exam for two students. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Wednesday moved to the apex court asking it to stay the High Court's order.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

“We stay the high court judgement. The National Testing Agency can announce the results,” the bench said after taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA.

"We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students,” the bench said.

The NTA, in its plea, said that the NEET UG 2021 Results are ready but the central agency is not able to release the results as the Bombay High Court had asked it to conduct a re-examination of two aspirants. The NTA further noted that the order is also adding to the delay in the admission process.

The Bombay High Court, in an unprecedented way, earlier last week, directed the NTA to hold fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12. The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants -- Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji – got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given a fresh opportunity to appear.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan