New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 scorecards by October-end or November beginning. Registration for phase 2 will continue till October 26, after which results and final answer key will be declared at any time. However, no specific date has been announced by the NTA for the declaration of results but it is expected that the NTA will declare the NEET UG 2021 Results before Diwali. Hence, students are advised to keep a close eye over the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

In order to qualify for the NEET exam, a student has to score 50 percentile. However, for college admission, marks vary every year as well as from college to college. Talking about the cut-off score, then the cut-off for general category candidates was 720-147 in 2020, and for students who come under scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and other backward classes, the cut-off stood at 146-113.

Have a look at category-wise NEET cut-offs in the last five years:

NEET Cut-off scores 2020

General - 720-147

SC, ST, OBC - 146-113

General and PH - 146-129

OBC and PH - 128-113

SC and PH - 128-113

ST and PH - 128-113

NEET Cut-off scores 2019

General - 701-134

SC, ST, OBC - 133-107

General and PH - 133-120

ST and PH - 133-120

SC and PH - 133-120

OBC and PH - 133-120

NEET Cut-off scores 2018

General - 691-119

SC, ST, OBC - 118-96

General and PH - 118-107

ST and PH - 106-96

SC and PH - 106-96

OBC and PH - 106-96

NEET Cut-off scores 2017

General - 697-131

SC, ST, OBC - 130-107

General and PH - 130-118

OBC and PH - 130-107

SC and PH - 130-107

ST and PH - 130-107

NEET Cut-off scores 2016

General - 685 – 145

SC, ST, OBC - 678 – 118

General and PH - 474 – 131

OBC and PH - 510 – 118

SC and PH - 415 – 118

ST and PH - 339 – 118

Once the NTA will release the scorecard, candidates can check the cut-off scores. The cut-offs will be based on different factors like, number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the total number of seats, and the difficulty level of the exam. This year, more than 16 lakh students have appeared for the NEET 2021 exam which was conducted on September 12. NTA has also increased the number of seats this year along with the difficulty level.

