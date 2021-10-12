New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Test Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2021 Result soon on the official website--neet.nta.nic.in. This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was conducted on September 12, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the website--neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

As per reports, the NTA NEET Result 2021 will be announced after the second phase of registration, that is, after October 13. The agency will send NEET OMR response sheets and scorecards via email after the correction desk closes.

“The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” the NTA said.

NEET 2021: Tie Breaker Procedure

NEET Undergraduate question paper comprises Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Each subject had 45 MCQs of 4 marks and negative marks are included for wrong answers. If in case, two or more candidates score the same marks in the medical entrance examination, then officials will follow a tie-breaking procedure. Below is the detailed procedure:

- Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the exam

- Candidate obtaining higher percentile score in Chemistry paper

- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test

NEET 2021: Counselling Process

Once the result is announced, NTA will release a state-wise NEET merit list with respective authorities to conduct a counselling process for 85 per cent of dental and medical seats. Candidates will be able to register for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent state-quota seats.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of NTA or Jagran English for the latest updates on the NEET 2021 Result and counselling process.

