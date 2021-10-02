New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday opened the second phase of registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Candidates, who are interested in appearing for the second phase of the exam, can register themselves through the official site of NTA NEET -- neet.nta.nic.in. The registration process will continue till 11.50 pm on October 10.

It must be mentioned that this is just an additional form and the education body will not accept any new applications. Besides, the candidates can also change the field of the first phase -- Gender, Nationality, e-mail address, Category, Sub-category, and Educational details for Class XI and XII -- during this period.

According to the education body, if a candidate does not fills his or her form, then his or her candidature will get cancelled. Also, the candidates do not need to pay any additional fee for filling in their details for the form of phase 2.

“In the absence of filling up of the information of the second phase, his or her candidature will be cancelled," said NTA in an official notice. "In order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly, the application form for NEET (UG) – 2021 has been divided into two sets or phases," the NTA added.

Candidates need to fill the first set of information before the deadline of the application form whereas they can fill the second set of information before the declaration of the result or downloading of the scorecard.

These are the details that a candidate has to fill during the NEET Phase 2 application:

- Place of Residence

- Mode of preparation

- Educational details of class 10th and class 11th including passing year, place of schooling, and marks obtained

- Income details of parents

Steps to fill up NEET phase 2 registration 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidates will find the registration option -- click on it

Step 3: Now the next page will open where the candidate needs to submit his/her details correctly

Step 4: Save and download the form for future use

Candidates can also contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in if they face any kind of difficulty while filing the Second set of information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen