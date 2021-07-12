The new Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya will take the final decision on when and how to conduct the Medical Entrance Test, NEET 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the notification for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 regarding the exam and registration dates this week according to a Dainik Jagran report. NTA has clarified in its notice issued regarding NEET 2021 that various stakeholders are being consulted regarding the date for conducting the medical exam and an announcement in this regard will be made soon.

The new Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya will take the final decision on when and how to conduct the Medical and Dental Entrance Test.

"still in consultation with the concerned Stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG) – 2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." NTA said in its latest circular.

Earlier, NEET 2021 was scheduled to be held on August 1 however it has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly due to the possibility of a third wave of Coronavirus in the country the agency is taking time to come up with a final date. The government is in no haste to conduct the medical exam as the security and safety of students are at stake amid the ongoing pandemic.

At least 14 lakh students register every year for NEET- one of the biggest examinations in the country conducted by the National Testing Agency. This year the number of applicants have almost doubled the number of students. Therefore, preparations for the increased number of centers also have to be made.

Meanwhile, the syllabus of NEET 2021 will be the same as last year as former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said. However, the number of questions are expected to increase this year, as per the Education Ministry.

Last year the medical entrance test was conducted in September and the application forms were released at least 60 days prior to the exam. However, this year no announcement has been made yet regarding the forms.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha