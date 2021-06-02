NEET 2021: Medical aspirants from all across the country, aspiring to study medicine in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BSMS and BHMS courses offered by various government, semi-government and private institutions can apply for NEET 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the application form of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 by the end of Wednesday, June 2. The official websites where application forms will be made available – neet.nta.nic.in and ntaneet.nic.in – have their updated links activated. Both the official websites say that the NEET-2021 application forms will be out soon.

Medical aspirants from all across the country, aspiring to study medicine in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BSMS and BHMS courses offered by various government, semi-government and private institutions can apply for NEET 2021 by visiting either of the websites – neet.nic.in and ntaneet.nic.in – once the forms are out.

NEET 2021: Official Brochure to release after applications are out

After the release of NEET 2021 application forms, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the official information brochure comprising of the eligibility criteria, exam format etc.

NEET 2021: What are the documents required?

- Scanned copies of passport-size photographs of the candidate.

- Scanned image of the left-hand thumb impression of the candidate.

- Scanned copy of Class 10th Certificate to be uploaded on the website while filling the application form.

NEET 2021: Eligibility Criteria

NEET-2021 applicant must have completed the age of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31, 2021. The upper age limit for NEET (UG) is 25 years as of on the day of examination. The reserved categories are given a relaxation of 5 years in terms of the upper age limit. NEET 2021 applicant must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology as four main subjects. Applicants whose Class 12 result remains awaited can also apply for NEET-UG 2021.

NEET 2021: Application Process

NEET-UG 2021 application will be accepted in online mode only via e-payment methods; net banking, e-wallets and Debit/Credit card.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan