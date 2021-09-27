New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) answer key soon. The answer key for the NEET 2021 will be released on the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the answer key when released by NTA.

NTA will release a provisional answer key and OMR sheets of the candidates before releasing the final answer key on the website. A total of 16 lakh aspirants had appeared for the NEET 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical and allied courses was conducted on September 12, 2021.

Candidates can check the process of downloading the NEET 2021 final answer key below. Candidates with the help of NEET 2021 answer key, can tally their responses from the released OMR sheets.

Steps to download NEET 2021 final answer key:

- Visit the official website on neet.nta.nic.in

-Click on the link for 'NEET Answer key 2021'

- Fill in the required credentials to log in

- Press submit and view the NEET 2021 Answer key

-Download and save the answer key to check further.

Registration for NEET phase 2 has can also be announced soon by NTA. Earlier, for faster submission of data registration for NEET-UG 2021 was divided into two sets, or phases, this year. The second set of information will have to be filled by the candidates before the declaration of the NEET 2021 result or downloading of the NEET scorecard.

If an applicant fails to complete both phases of registration, his or her candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET UG result will not be declared. For more details and the latest updates candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the NTA website.

Posted By: Ashita Singh