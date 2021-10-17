New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA), on October 15, released NEET 2021 Answer Key along with the Response Sheet/OMR. The last date to raise objections is today, October 17, by 9 pm. So candidates are advised to visit the official website of NEET--neet.nta.nic.in to submit their objection. NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 Result around October 24, 2021.

This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was conducted on September 12, 2021. Candidates must note that without fee payment no objection will be registered on the official website. Check below how to raise objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'View and Answer Key Challenge, OMR and Recorded Responses' link



Step 3: Enter login credentials such as registration number and Password

Step 4: Click on Login

Step 5: Your NEET 2021 answer key, OMR and recorded response will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check your answers and raise objections, if any.

If you want to raise objection on the Provisional Answer Key then, you have to pay Rs 1000 per answer and to raise objection on Record Response obtained from OMR Answer Sheet, then you have to pay Rs 200 per question.

NEET 2021 Result

NTA will release the NEET 2021 result soon and tentatively by October 24, 2021. Along with the result, they will also release the final answer key based on which you can check your scorecard. Once the result is released, the testing agency will release a state-wise merit list to conduct a counselling process for 85 per cent of dental and medical seats. Candidates will be able to register for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent state-quota seats.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of NEET or Jagran English for the latest updates on NEET Result 2021 and the counselling process.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv