New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Supreme Court has directed the National Testing Agency to conduct the entrance exam on October 14 for students who could not appear last month due to Covid infection or because of residing in containment zones. The results will be declared on October 16, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta informed the court.. A bench headed by the CJI Bobde passed the order based on the request made by the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta on behalf of the CBSE. T

The entrance exam was conducted on September 13 amid strict COVID-19 protocols. However, thousands missed the exam due to infection or being in the containment zones. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 85-90 percent of 15.97 lakh candidates appear for NEET 2020 exam. As per the Standard Operating Procedure, candidates who were infected with COVID-19 or hailing from containment zones were not allowed to appear. Notably, NEET is an integrated entrance examination for medical and dental colleges admissions in India.

NEET 2020 will facilitates admission to 80,005 MBBS in 542 medical colleges, 26,949 BDS in 313 colleges, 52,720 AYUSH in 914 colleges plus BVSc & AH seats in various colleges across India. 1205 AIIMS MBBS and 200 JIPMER MBBS seats will also be added to the NEET 2020 seat matrix.

NTA will also release the NEET 2020 rank list for 15% All India quota. To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates belonging to the open category need to secure a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

This year, NEET UG 2020 cut off is expected to be higher as the number of test-takers was more, students got more time to prepare and the exam was comparatively easy.

